Security guard killed in north Phoenix shooting

A man was shot dead in the area of 7th Street and Bell Road Friday night.

PHOENIX — A shooting in north Phoenix left a security guard dead Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department is searching for a suspect after 38-year-old Douglas Brandell was found dead in the area of 7th Street and Bell Road.

Officials said the shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. Brandell was working as a security guard when the incident occurred.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.