Man arrested for stealing marked police car in Mesa

Raudel Cardenas, 32, allegedly stole the vehicle from the Banner Desert Medical Center parking lot, police say.

MESA, Ariz. — A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a marked police car from a hospital parking lot in Mesa on Wednesday.

Raudel Cardenas, 32, was pulled over and arrested on Southern Avenue in Mesa after taking the police vehicle from Banner Desert Medical Center on Dobson Road, police said.

Cardenas allegedly told officers that he saw the police car in the parking lot and noticed the key in the ignition. He claimed he took it to get home, according to the police report.