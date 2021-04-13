Serviceman has car burglarized in north Phoenix

Police say a good rule of thumb to protect yourself and your property is: Take it. Lock it. Conceal it.

PHOENIX — The hunt is on for an alleged thief caught on camera lurking in a Valley neighborhood.

An Arizona member of the military who is set to deploy in three weeks says the guy seen in the video stole things out of his SUV, and that he's not the only victim.

Police say a good rule of thumb to protect yourself and your property is: Take it. Lock it. Conceal it.

In other words:

Take your valuables out of the vehicle when that's an option

Lock it up

Conceal anything of value that needs to stay behind

The burglary victim and active military member we spoke to about the recent theft asked to remain anonymous, but he isn't shy about offering cash to help catch the criminal in the video.



"I have a $2,500 reward for information leading to this individual's arrest," he explained.



He's ticked off that someone has the audacity to steal and threaten the safety of his north Phoenix neighborhood. While he admits he forgot to lock the car overnight, he also says he shouldn’t have woken up to a ransacked vehicle.