Serviceman has car burglarized in north Phoenix

PHOENIX — The hunt is on for an alleged thief caught on camera lurking in a Valley neighborhood.
An Arizona member of the military who is set to deploy in three weeks says the guy seen in the video stole things out of his SUV, and that he's not the only victim.
Police say a good rule of thumb to protect yourself and your property is: Take it. Lock it. Conceal it.
In other words:
- Take your valuables out of the vehicle when that's an option
- Lock it up
- Conceal anything of value that needs to stay behind
The burglary victim and active military member we spoke to about the recent theft asked to remain anonymous, but he isn't shy about offering cash to help catch the criminal in the video.
"I have a $2,500 reward for information leading to this individual's arrest," he explained.
He's ticked off that someone has the audacity to steal and threaten the safety of his north Phoenix neighborhood. While he admits he forgot to lock the car overnight, he also says he shouldn’t have woken up to a ransacked vehicle.
"I was going to run to the grocery store and I came out and found my car all disheveled on the inside, went and reviewed the footage and sure enough someone had ransacked through my car."
This victim who also works at Honor Health says he is using his oversight, to help others stay vigilant.
"Luckily, in my case, everything is easily replaceable," he said, referring to his weighted training vest, a medical kit, along with several tools. "I feel for people who have had irreplaceable valuables or even sensitive information, perhaps a work computer, credit cards, identifications and other things that can be exploited by these criminals."