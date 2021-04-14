Elderly couple held at gunpoint during Chandler home invasion robbery, police say

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Chandler Police arrested two men accused of holding an elderly couple at gunpoint and robbing them on Monday morning.



Officers arrested 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa.



Police said they were called to a home near N. McQueen and E. Knox roads just before 5 a.m.



Investigators said the two suspects entered an elderly couple's home through the garage while they were sleeping.



The suspects held them at gunpoint and demanded valuables, money and their car keys, and then fled the scene in the couple's car, according to police.



Chandler police tracked down the couple's stolen car near 55th and Glendale avenues in Glendale with assistance from Phoenix and Glendale police.



Chavez Gil was booked in Maricopa County Jail facing numerous felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and theft of means of transportation.



Gross faces similar charges as well as drug possession.