Police arrest man accused of setting porch on fire in Suprise

The Surprise Police Department has arrested a man in connection to an arson fire on Dec. 23.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A man accused of deliberately setting fire to a Surprise home has been arrested, according to the Surprise Police Department.

Police said Justin Winium, age 36, was arrested and is facing felony charges of arson and criminal damage.

The charges against Winium stem from an incident on Dec. 23. Police said they responded to a reported arson at a home in the area of Greenway Road and Bullard Avenue, where a fire had been set on the house's porch.

According to police, the suspect, now identified as Winium, was captured on video by the home’s doorbell camera. In the video, police said Winium was seen using a flammable accelerant to start a fire on the home's door.

Winium was identified after police posted pictures of the incident on social media. He was then arrested and booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with any information to contact Surprise Police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS (8477). You can also send an email to the following address: crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

