Woman killed, man injured in west Phoenix home invasion

The shooting happened inside a home near 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road late Wednesday night, police said. Police are searching for the suspect.

PHOENIX — A woman was killed and a man was injured in a west Phoenix shooting Wednesday.

The shooting, which police are treating as a "home invasion," took place near the intersection of 83rd Avenue and Broadway Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers found a woman with a gunshot wound they pronounced dead at the scene and a man with a non-life-threatening injury. The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have no suspect information, the department told 12 News Thursday morning. Homicide detectives are trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.