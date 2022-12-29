Arizona man arrested for alleged sex crimes against 4-year-old

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office arrested the suspect after discovering a video that allegedly captured the sex crimes.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A 57-year-old man has been taken into custody after police discovered a video allegedly depicting him sexually abusing a 4-year-old child.

Ronald W. Bryden of Rimrock was arrested Wednesday by the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office on suspicion of committing multiple sex crimes.

YCSO said Bryden was allegedly recorded on camera molesting the 4-year-old victim. The young child was later treated at a hospital.

Bryden was booked into the Camp Verde Detention Center for "dangerous crimes against children," a legal distinction that carries tougher penalties under Arizona law.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence. At 12News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.