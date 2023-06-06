42-year-old man dead after hit-and-run crash in Glendale

The 42-year-old was fatally hit by a white late-model Ford 150 near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road on the morning of June 2.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Glendale police are looking for the driver who was involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian last Friday morning.

Arthur Bordeau, 42, was fatally hit by a white late-model Ford 150 near 51st Avenue and Camelback Road, police said.

The motorist failed to stop and drove westbound on Camelback Road. A second car involved in the incident remained at the scene.

The collision occurred on June 2 at 4:30 a.m.

Police said the suspect's vehicle had a white camper shell, black rims, no step rails, and is missing the right rearview mirror.

Anyone with information about this incident can call 623-930-3000.

