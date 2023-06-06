Pride flag outside of Tempe City Hall burned

The city says the Pride flag has been replaced and the act of vandalism is under investigation.

TEMPE, Ariz — The City of Tempe says its Pride flag hanging outside of city hall was recently burned by a vandal.

To commemorate Pride month, the city chose to hang a special Pride flag with the Tempe logo alongside the American and Arizona flags on the flagpole outside of city hall. But the city's Pride flag was recently taken down and burned.

“This act of aggression does not represent our community. Hate has no place in Tempe. We are committed to championing diversity, inclusion and equity and ensuring that our community is safe and welcoming for everyone,” City Manager Andrew Ching said in a statement.

The city said a new Pride flag has been installed and the vandalism is still under investigation with police.

