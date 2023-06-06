16-year-old Arizona teen in critical condition after shot in head

The teenage boy was flown to Las Vegas to be treated for critical injuries after he was wounded in a drive-by shooting, police said.

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. — A teenage boy is in critical condition after he was shot in his head Monday night in Bullhead City, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was wounded during a drive-by shooting at Rotary Park and was driven to a hospital in Fort Mohave by his friends.

Police said a dark-colored vehicle drove through the park and shot several rounds at a group of teenagers who were in the parking lot listening to music.

The victim was flown to a hospital in Las Vegas to treat gunshot wounds to his head and stomach. No other injuries related to the shooting were reported.

Police have not disclosed whether a suspect has been apprehended.

