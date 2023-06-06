Firefighters letting property owner handle Mesa mulch fire

Rural Metro Fire said Tuesday the owner of the property where a mulch fire has been burning asked firefighters to stop their suppression efforts.

MESA, Ariz. — Rural Metro Fire said Tuesday it was stopping its suppression efforts at a mulch fire in east Mesa and allowing the property owner to extinguish the smoldering material.

The fire started burning last week near Elliot and Sossaman roads, causing large clouds of smoke to disperse across the East Valley.

After Rural Metro's firefighters spent days containing the mulch fire, the agency decided to stop their efforts at the request of the property owner.

Rural Metro said the owner will bring in private water and heavy equipment to suppress any remaining smoldering material.

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has said the smoke coming from the mulch fire is not considered hazardous. Firefighters initially said the fire may have been the result of "spontaneous combustion."

