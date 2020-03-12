Man indicted for allegedly striking, killing Salt River police officer while driving distracted

Jerry Sanstead was indicted on one count of manslaughter, a Class 2 felony, on Nov. 17, according to a court document obtained by 12 News.

PHOENIX — A man who was allegedly texting and driving when he struck and killed a Salt River police officer in 2019 has been indicted in the officer's death.

Jerry Sanstead was indicted on one count of manslaughter, a Class 2 felony, on Nov. 17, according to a court document obtained by 12 News.

The indictment said Sanstead "recklessly did cause" Salt River Police officer Clayton Townsend's death on Jan. 8, 2019.

The state found that the crime was a "dangerous felony because the offense involved" a vehicle, the document said.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said the indictment was issued as a summons, so Sanstead will not be taken into custody.

Sanstead is expected to appear at his arraignment on Dec. 17, the attorney's office said. Officials will set release conditions at that time.

Sanstead was allegedly texting and driving on the Loop 101 when he struck and killed Townsend.

Townsend was conducting a separate traffic stop when he was struck and killed.

The incident led to the Arizona legislature passing a hands-free law this past session. It will go into full effect in 2021.

