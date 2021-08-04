Deadly motorcycle dispute ends with Phoenix man arrested

A 23-year-old man has been arrested for homicide after a fight over his motorcycle turned deadly outside a Phoenix residence.

Christoph Holsclaw, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed and killed an unidentified man on July 25 outside a residence on Rose Garden Lane in north Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, video surveillance captured Holsclaw arguing with the victim in the street as the victim attempted to get on a motorcycle. The suspect then allegedly stabbed the victim in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

Holsclaw was seen jumping on the motorcycle and driving away from the scene, according to a police report.

The victim died at the hospital and authorities have not released his identity.

Investigators detained Holsclaw on Tuesday and the suspect allegedly admitted to stabbing the victim.

Holsclaw told authorities he was mad at the victim for trying to take his motorcycle and claimed the victim threatened to kill him.

Court records show Holsclaw was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on one count of second-degree murder.

