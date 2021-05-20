Avondale man arrested after fatal stabbing

Fredrick Morris Jr. was pronounced deceased on scene, APD said.

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A man is dead after a fatal stabbing incident in an Avondale neighborhood, the Avondale Police Department said.

About 2:15 a.m. on May 15, police responded to a call for service near Dysart and Riley roads, where a suspect, identified as Darius Moore, stabbed another man, APD said.

Fredrick Morris Jr. was pronounced deceased on scene, APD said.

Moore was booked in Maricopa County Watkins Jail on one count of second-degree murder, police said.

The incident is under investigation, APD said.

