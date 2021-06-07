Tempe man accused of fatally stabbing father, fleeing the scene

Police responded to a parking lot near W. Ray and Rural roads where they found a man bleeding out from stab wounds.

TEMPE, Ariz — Tempe man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his father to death on Friday evening.

Court documents said Tempe and Chandler police responded to a parking lot near W. Ray and Rural roads around 8 p.m. where a man was reportedly bleeding out and a vehicle fled the scene.

The man had several stab wounds on his neck, chest and torso. He also had defensive wounds on his hands. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police tracked down the vehicle that fled the scene after a report of a driver speeding on Elliot Road at the Loop 101 Freeway entrance.

The driver reportedly made a hard left turn on Elliot Road onto Dobson Road and crashed into a curb. The driver reportedly walked away from the crash and attempted to get away, but police caught up to him.

He was identified as 21-year-old Joshua Fox. Investigators said they found a knife on him.

Fox reportedly told police the victim was his father and they had argued inside the vehicle. He said he blacked out, court paperwork shows.

Fox faces charges of second-degree murder, reckless driving, and trespassing.