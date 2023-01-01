Police: 2 men shot while driving on I-10

Police said that someone shot at the car while it was traveling on the highway. One of the men died of his injuries.

PHOENIX — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after their vehicle was shot at while driving on Interstate 10 near University Drive, Phoenix police said.

According to early reports, the men had been driving eastbound on I-10 when their car was shot at. The driver pulled off the freeway and parked at a business on University Drive.

Police were called to the area around 2:25 a.m. to find both the driver and his passenger suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where one died of his injuries, police said.

At this time, police have not released information on a potential suspect or identified the deceased victim.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

