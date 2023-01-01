Woman nearly 3 times over DUI limit in deadly Surprise crash, police say

A woman is facing several charges, including manslaughter and DUI, following a deadly crash on Bell Road.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal crash early Sunday morning, according to the Surprise Police Department. Authorities said impairment played a part in the deadly crash.

In a news release, police said officers responded to the three-vehicle crash near Bell Road and Parkview Place at 1:56 a.m. on Jan 1.

According to police, Chasely Brown, 29, was driving west on Bell Road when she struck the rear of 57-year-old Daniel Duran's vehicle. Police said the crash caused Duran, who was also traveling west, to lose control, swerve toward a median and hit a palm tree. Police said Duran died at the scene.

Police said after Brown hit Duran’s vehicle, she continue driving westbound on Bell Road and sideswiped another vehicle. Brown then hit a palm tree, which disabled her vehicle. When officers arrived on scene, Brown refused to leave her vehicle.

According to police, after Brown was taken into custody, a DUI investigation found that she showed signs of alcohol impairment. A breathalyzer test found Brown to be nearly three times the legal limit.

Brown was booked into the Maricopa County Jail following the crash.

