PD: Impairment may be to blame for deadly head-on crash in Scottsdale

Scottsdale police said the 2-vehicle crash happened near Cactus and Hayden Roads.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Authorities said impairment might be to blame for a deadly head-on collision in Scottsdale Friday night.

Scottsdale police said the two-car crash happened near Hayden and Cactus roads.

Police said a 58-year-old woman in one of the vehicles was transported to the hospital and later died from her injuries. Two other people in the car, a 56-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

The sole occupant of the other car, a 48-year-old man, was transported to the hospital as a precaution, officers said. Police said the man was arrested on suspicion of DUI. It was reported he was driving the wrong way before the collision occurred.

Southbound Hayden Road is closed at Sweetwater, and northbound Hayden Road is closed at Cactus Road while police work to clear the scene.

Sadly the patient transported with life-threatening injuries has died.

The solo occupant & driver of the other vehicle involved has been arrested for suspicion of DUI.

The roadway will remain closed for several hours. https://t.co/Y2UjDD5fph — ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) December 31, 2022

