Police: Man crashes vehicle into Sky Harbor Airport terminal, arrested for criminal damages

Phoenix police said that the arrest was based on the man's statements at the time of the crash.

PHOENIX — A man was arrested after swerving his vehicle off the roadway and crashing it into the doors of a Sky Harbor Airport terminal. Police said that the arrest was based on statements made at the time of the crash.

According to airport officials, the crash happened around 1 p.m. on Saturday when a vehicle went over the curb and crashed into Door 3 at the west end of Terminal 3.

No one was injured in the crash, but police arrested the driver for "criminal damage." The arrest was made "based on the man's statements," a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said.

At this time it's unknown what the man said that led to his arrest, and police have not identified him.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

