Arrest made for hit-and-run crash that killed Maricopa County transportation worker

The hit-and-run happened before dawn in Glendale when Gustav Danielson and another MCDOT worker were trying to remove a traffic barrier

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The video above is from a March broadcast of the original incident.

A man has been arrested for allegedly crashing into a pair of Maricopa County transportation workers back in March, killing one of them, and fleeing the scene.

The hit-and-run happened before dawn in Glendale when Gustav Danielson and another MCDOT worker were trying to remove a traffic barrier that was erected after a separate crash.

Police said a Dodge truck slammed into both, killing Danielson and injuring the other.

Danielson, 37, was an Avondale resident, and Maricopa County District 4 Supervisor Clint Hickman said after the arrest was made that, “these men were simply doing their jobs…. this is a tragedy that could have been avoided.”

Glendale police identified the driver as Timothy Valdivia. He is charged with two counts of leaving an accident involving a death or injury, six counts of failure to render aid, one count of false report to law enforcement and three counts of failure to give information at an accident scene.

Maricopa County officials reiterated its message of slowing down for transportation workers and paying attention to the road at all times.

8 months ago, a pickup struck two @MCDOTNews employees in a crash zone, killing one of them. There's now been an arrest in the case. Supervisor Clint Hickman issued the following statement, thanking @glendaleazpd & urging people to pay attention on the roads. pic.twitter.com/dn4zE8wPVz — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) November 3, 2021

Up to Speed