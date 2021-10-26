18-year-old arrested for Chandler hit-and-run that injured mom, child

CHANDLER, Ariz. — An 18-year-old man is accused of causing a crash in Chandler that injured a woman and her young child before fleeing the scene.
Luis Romo-Valadez, 18, was arrested for the crash that happened near Oakland and California streets on Oct. 21, according to the Chandler Police Department.
Investigators said Romo-Valadez was driving north in a Ford Mustang until he lost control, crashing into a tree, fence, and the two victims.
The woman and her child were hurt but will recover.
Romo-Valadez’s father called police to report his son for the crash. Officers said the teen admitted to fleeing from the scene because he was “scared.”
Romo-Valadez was booked into jail and faces a hit-and-run charge.
