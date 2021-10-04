Hit-and-run suspect sought after 68-year-old pedestrian is run over in Wittmann

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a motorist accused of hitting a 68-year-old woman at a gas station near Wittmann.

WITTMANN, Ariz — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is looking for a motorist accused of hitting a 68-year-old pedestrian Monday afternoon near Wittmann.

The incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. in a gas station's parking lot near 311th Avenue and U.S. 60, which is about 35 miles northwest of central Phoenix.

Video surveillance shows a red Toyota pickup truck backing out of a parking space and running over a woman walking behind the vehicle. Authorities weren't able to detect the truck's license plate number.

MCSO said the pedestrian sustained minor injuries. Anyone with information can call 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011.

