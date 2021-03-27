Glendale police asking for public's help in locating fatal hit and run suspect

The vehicle was identified as a silver Dodge Ram truck by surveillance video, the Glendale Police Department said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two men were working to remove traffic barricades from an earlier accident in a Glendale roadway when they were hit by a silver Dodge Ram truck early Saturday morning, police said.

One of the men, 37-year-old Avondale resident Gustav Danielson, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Officers are now asking for the public's help in locating the driver of the vehicle.

Surveillance video from the scene shows what police believe is a silver Dodge Ram truck between the 2013 and 2017 models.

"The truck should have damage to the front-end driver’s side and is missing the front driver’s side mirror from this collision," police said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect is asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000.