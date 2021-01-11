Family pleads for justice after Phoenix mom killed in hit-and-run

For Jeannie Montoya's family, nothing will ever be the same.

PHOENIX — A Valley family is searching for the man suspected to be part of the death of a 42-year-old Phoenix woman after she was run over and left for dead in a Maryvale neighborhood.

For sisters Stephanie Montoya and Virginia Aranda, nothing will ever be the same.

“He took everything from us,” Aranda said as she fought through tears at a press conference held at Phoenix Police Headquarters. “It's not fair to her kids. It's not fair to us. It's not fair to anybody out there that has to deal with stuff like this.”

Their sister Jeannie Montoya was killed in what they think was a domestic violence situation. Phoenix police said an off-duty officer witnessed Montoya try to jump from the passenger side door of a moving truck on Saturday, Oct. 23 while he was on his way to work.

As she jumped, the truck ran her over.

Her boyfriend, 37-year-old Delano Pore, was allegedly behind the wheel. He briefly got out to check on her. He then hopped back in the truck and took off once he saw the officer, leaving the mother and grandmother dead in the street.

Her sisters said the relationship between Pore and Montoya never seemed right.

“I just told my sister, ‘I love you, sister. Just be careful. Call me if you need anything,’” Aranda recalled. “There was just something there. Just something was off.”

“The only thing that we can think of is that she was still there just to protect the family because he knew where she lives. He knows where her kids lived. And, you know, he made threats towards them,” Stephanie said.

Pore’s reported actions have left a huge hole in an otherwise tight-knit family.

“She'd randomly texted, ‘Sister, how're you doing? I love you. I miss you,’ and we won't get those anymore,” Montoya said.

Now, with Thanksgiving coming up, Jeannie’s family must find a way to let her 3-year-old grandson understand that grandma will no longer be around to cook the holiday meals.

“She always made us a turkey,” Aranda remembered. “And we would always end up over there either Thanksgiving Day or the next day.”

Her family will have to lean on one another as they come to terms with the loss that they all feel.

“it's going to be different, and it's going to be an adjustment, but we're going to do it together,” Montoya said.

Police believe Delano Pore is either in Arizona or California.

If you have any information that could help police find him you can remain anonymous by calling Silent Witness at 480- WITNESS.

