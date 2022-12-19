Arrest made in deadly shooting at Phoenix house party in May

According to police, Jacob Salinas, age 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house 59th Avenue and Thomas Road in May.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting at a house party that happened in May.

Six teenagers were shot at a house on May 29 in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road, according to police. Luis Torres, 18, was killed in the shooting.

Police on Monday announced that 18-year-old Jacob Salinas had been arrested in connection to the shooting.

As 12News reported back in May, officers responded to the incident at around 3:30 a.m., after the report of multiple shots being fired.

According to police, the incident began after an uninvited guest came to the party and refused to leave.

Salinas is facing multiple felony charges, including first-degree murder.

He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail.

