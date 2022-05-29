6 people injured after shooting breaks out at west Phoenix party, police say

Officials said that information is limited about a shooting at a party near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Overnight on the weekend, a party near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road in Phoenix broke out into gunfire, authorities said.

Officials have confirmed that six people were injured during the incident.

At this time, the Phoenix Police Department has not confirmed how the people were injured or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more updates.

Up to Speed

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.