Investigation into fatal shooting leads Phoenix police to torched car in Glendale

Police found the victim near 45th Avenue and Coronado Road. The vehicle was later found near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane in Glendale.

PHOENIX — Investigations into a fatal shooting that happened during a private car sale have led Phoenix police to a burnt car in Glendale that appears to be connected to the homicide.

Police said they found the victim, 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, Friday night with a gunshot wound near 45th Avenue and Coronado Road.

First responders with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead on the scene.

During the investigation, officers learned that Navidad-Parra had been reported missing while giving a test drive during a private vehicle sale.

Meanwhile, the Glendale Police Department was called to a vehicle fire near 91st Avenue and Rose Lane early Saturday morning.

Although details are still scarce, police said that the vehicle appears to be connected to the homicide.

At this time, no arrests have been made and it's not clear if the burnt vehicle was the one being sold. Authorities ask that anyone with information contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

