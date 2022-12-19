Woman found dead beside car on highway off-ramp in Peoria

DPS troopers were called to the southbound off-ramp of State Route 101 at Peoria for reports that a woman was lying beside a vehicle parked on the ramp.

Example video title will go here for this video

PEORIA, Ariz. — A woman was found dead beside her vehicle on an off-ramp to Peoria on Monday following a hit-and-run, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Early Monday morning, DPS troopers were called to the southbound SR 101 off-ramp to Peoria for reports that a woman was lying in the roadway.

There, troopers found the woman, a 33-year-old from Peoria, lying deceased beside a gold-colored Mitsubishi Gallant that had been parked in the middle of the off-ramp.

Authorities said that the vehicle had its hazard lights on, and its doors were open.

DPS officials are considering this as a hit-and-run case and said that the run vehicle was a Dodge Challenger 2010-2014, unknown color or license plate, with likely damage to the front grill's hood.

Authorities ask that anyone with information call DPS at 602-223-2212.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed