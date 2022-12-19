'We were supposed to grow old together': Valley woman seeks justice for boyfriend killed in Glendale party shooting

Victor Reyes had three kids – the youngest was 18 months. His girlfriend believes the party got out of hand – and Victor wound up dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a happy holiday is anything but for Angie Sanchez.

Forty-eight hours ago, Sanchez was on top of the world. Now she's at a funeral home waiting to bury her boyfriend, 30-year-old Victor Daniel Ruiz Reyes.

Reyes was killed in a shooting that broke out at a house party in Glendale over the weekend.

Around 1 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the backyard of a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found Reyes unconscious with a gunshot wound.

Reyes was taken to a local hospital but later died of his injuries, police said. The suspect fled before officers arrived.

While investigating, police learned that there was a large party in the area when the shooting happened. Police earlier said a "verbal altercation" had broken out between Reyes and an unknown suspect when the suspect opened fire.

Reyes had three kids – the youngest was 18 months. Sanchez believes the party got out of hand – and Victor wound up dead.

“He left me with a big hole in my heart because we were supposed to grow old together, we were supposed to grow old together," said Sanchez. “And now I’m never gonna see him again.”

It's believed that there are other witnesses to the shooting that have not come forward, and Glendale police are asking for the public's help in identifying anyone involved in the shooting.

“There were a number of people there. We are looking for anybody who may be involved, who knows something who saw something, who heard something," police said.

Sanchez said with all the videos people take for social media – there has to be something out there from the party.

If you have any information, you are encouraged to call Glendale police.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed