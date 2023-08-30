Arizona teacher arrested for alleged sexual conduct with minor

Payson police have arrested a teacher who's accused of having sexual conduct with a minor.

PAYSON, Ariz. — The Payson Police Department has arrested a teacher who's accused of having sexual conduct with a minor.

A tip made to the Payson Unified School District earlier this month launched an investigation of alleged misconduct between a teacher and a former student.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of teacher Miles Huff on Tuesday. He's been booked into the Gila County jail and is facing several counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

A social media post made by the school district in 2021 indicates that Huff had also been a girls basketball coach for Payson Unified.

Police said its investigation into the case is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact 928-474-5177.

What is the Valley?:

“The Valley” is what locals call the Phoenix Metropolitan Area. It is considered the largest metropolitan area in the Southwest.

The Valley is made up of various major cities other than Phoenix, including:

Mesa

Chandler

Scottsdale

Tempe

Glendale

Surprise

Peoria

Gilbert

El Mirage

Avondale

Litchfield Park

Goodyear

Buckeye

Whether a city is in the “East Valley” or “West Valley” depends on where it is in relation to Phoenix.