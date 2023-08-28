Suspect accused of breaking into gym lockers all over the Valley

Scottsdale police have connected the 35-year-old suspect to a series of gym burglaries in Arizona and other states.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at gyms throughout the Valley.

Natasha Streeter, 35, is accused of using bolt cutters to break the locks of off gym lockers and steal credit cards to purchase gift cards at local grocery stores.

Court records show the suspect visited a local LA Fitness and EOS Fitness in late July and stole personal items out of the women's locker room. The stolen credit cards were then used to spend hundreds of dollars on prepaid gift cards.

Investigators identified Streeter as a suspect after reviewing surveillance footage recorded at the stores where the stolen credit cards were used.

Streeter is suspected of committing similar crimes in Chandler, Tempe, Mesa, Avondale, and Phoenix, records show. The suspect's also allegedly been connected to burglaries in Nevada and Georgia.

Upon her arrest, police allegedly found 15 gift cards, 14 lottery tickets, and a pair of bolt cutters in the suspect's hotel room and car.

Scottsdale police arrested Streeter on Aug. 24 and she was booked into the Maricopa County jail. She's facing multiple counts of burglary and identify theft.

