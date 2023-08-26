Juvenile taken into custody following disturbance after high school football game

The suspect was reported to be in possession of a gun and threatening to shoot another individual, but no shots were fired.

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A juvenile male suspect was taken into custody following reports of a gun at the end of Millennium High School’s Friday night football game according to Goodyear Police. After the game, someone reported to police that a male suspect had a gun and had threatened to shoot another individual.

An officer approached the suspect, who then fled from the scene. When police apprehended the suspect, he was found in possession of a firearm. He now faces multiple felony charges, police said. No shots were fired but one officer sustained minor injuries while apprehending the suspect.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

