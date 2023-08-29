Several guns found at schools across the Valley in August

At least five weapons were found at four different schools since the school year started, according to police reports.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — The school year just started and already several guns have been confiscated from students.

At least five weapons were found at four different schools across the Valley in August, according to police reports.

“There’s been too many already," Phoenix police Sgt. Rob Scherer said. “There’s no place for it, no need for it in any way shape or form.”

The most recent incident happened Monday afternoon at Kyrene de la Estrella Elementary School where the principal said a gun was placed in a student's backpack by mistake.

Scherer said parents who keep guns in their homes should have conversations with their children about safety.

“If there are guns in home, make kids aware of it. Teach them gun safety. Make them understand that’s not their business to necessarily touch them at that time," Scherer said.

Of the incidents where students brought guns to school on purpose, the weapons were confiscated before being used.

Superintendent Tom Horne told 12News there should be zero tolerance for guns on campus, adding students who break the rules should face a suspension or expulsion.

“Bringing a gun to school is a very serious offense and it has to have serious consequences if we’re going to minimize that from happening," Horne said.

Phoenix police have a group of detectives who work on these cases. They are investigating the incident here at Estrella Elementary. No arrests have been made.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.