Arizona man accused of trying kill ex inside Peoria Walmart

The suspect allegedly shoved his ex-girlfriend to the ground and strangled her before two bystanders pulled him off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEORIA, Ariz. — A 55-year-old man has been booked into jail for allegedly assaulting and strangling his ex-girlfriend inside a Walmart store in Peoria.

David Milhorn was taken into custody after Walmart customers pulled him off of his former girlfriend Tuesday afternoon, court records show.

The victim obtained an order of protection against Milhorn last month. She told police she ran into him while she was shopping at the Walmart near 83rd and Peoria avenues.

According to court records, the victim alleged Milhorn rammed his shopping cart into her, shoved her to the ground, strangled her, and threatened to "kill" the woman.

The store's security camera footage documented the violent encounter, records show.

Milhorn allegedly told police he went into a "blind rage" after spotting the victim at Walmart. He said he allegedly wanted to hurt his ex-girlfriend because she "destroyed" his life, records show.

The suspect was booked into jail on charges of aggravated assault and attempted murder.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

We are committed to serving all of the Valley's communities, because we live here, too.

12News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Domestic violence resources



If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence situation help is available. The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233 (SAFE).

The Arizona Sexual and Domestic Violence Hotline is 602-279-2980 or text 520-720-3383.

For help at New Life Domestic Violence in Arizona, call 623-932-4404