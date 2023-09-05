3 teen boys arrested for Walmart shooting in Buckeye

The incident outside Walmart occurred on the night of May 9.

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye police have arrested three teenage boys in relation to a gunshot fired near the entrance of a local Walmart.

The incident occurred on May 9 at about 7:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Watson Road.

Police said a group of three boys got into a fight, resulting in one of them pulling out a handgun and firing a shot. The suspects left the scene by the time officers arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators have identified and arrested three teenage boys, ranging in age between 15 and 17, who were allegedly involved in the incident. They're facing multiple criminal charges.

