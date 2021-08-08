x
Crime

15-year-old dead after being shot by alleged family member, police say

Police said the suspect is supposedly related to the victim.
Credit: Phoenix Police Department
Phoenix Police said Alexis J. Vidrio allegedly shot his family member on W. Roma Avenue.

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was shot by her apparent relative on Saturday, police alleged. 

Around 3:15 p.m., Phoenix Police said a caller reported the teen was shot by a family member in the area of 5800 West Roma Avenue.

Investigators said 21-year-old Alex J. Vidrio was handling a firearm when he allegedly removed the magazine out of the gun and pointed it at Valerie L. Arreloa, shooting her. 

Arreloa was taken to a nearby hospital where she died. 

Vidrio was arrested for manslaughter. 

