15-year-old dead after being shot by alleged family member, police say

Police said the suspect is supposedly related to the victim.

PHOENIX — A 15-year-old girl is dead after she was shot by her apparent relative on Saturday, police alleged.

Around 3:15 p.m., Phoenix Police said a caller reported the teen was shot by a family member in the area of 5800 West Roma Avenue.

Investigators said 21-year-old Alex J. Vidrio was handling a firearm when he allegedly removed the magazine out of the gun and pointed it at Valerie L. Arreloa, shooting her.

Arreloa was taken to a nearby hospital where she died.

Vidrio was arrested for manslaughter.

