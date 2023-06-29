'You get to know them like family': This Server of the Week delivers food – and hugs

Esmeralda Alvarez, otherwise known as Esme to her friends and customers, has been working at the Broken Yolk Café in Chandler since the restaurant opened.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHANDLER, Ariz. — This week’s Server of the Week has established her footprint by making herself invaluable to several groups of people who return weekly to get their dose of hugs and appreciation.

Esmeralda Alvarez, otherwise known as Esme to her friends and customers, has become a favorite server for Ruth Wick and the Chandler Lions Club.

“We like the food, the service, and that hug just starts our day off on the right foot," Wick said.

Esme has worked at the Broken Yolk Café in Chandler in various capacities since the restaurant opened but recently transitioned to serving two years ago.

"It’s a passion. It’s a passion, you get to meet great people, especially everyone that you know," Esme said when asked about her job. "You get to know them like family. All their names, their orders, they come and ask for you and it’s the greatest experience ever.”

And her customers couldn’t agree more.

"You also want to keep coming back because it’s such a pleasant experience," Al Prange said. "I love our breakfasts here.”

When Carlos Aguirre surprised Esme with a $2,000 tip for Server of the Week, she immediately started hugging the group of people who nominated her and help make this job worth it for her.

Up to Speed