Server of the Week: Longtime bartender creates a Thursday night to remember at north Phoenix eatery

Debbie Gettings said it’s the repeat customers/friends that keep her going.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — If you are looking for a place that feels like family every time you walk inside, then you want to be at Santisi Brothers Pizzeria & Sports Grill in north Phoenix on a Thursday night.

That’s the night you’ll find this week’s Server of Week Debbie Gettings. Since its inception 23 years ago, Debbie has helped develop the layout of the bar, and foster a feeling of family and familiarity among the clientele at Santisi Brothers.

“It’s a part of me. The people of course. I only work Thursday’s now. My husband had a stroke, so I stay home and take care of him. So Thursdays I have the same people that come see me every Thursday, and it’s the day that makes me feel like me,” said Debbie.

A packed bar with every seat taken is the scene that will greet you on Thursday evenings. Larry and Becky Selby only show up for Debbie, “We’re all her family. We’re all her friends, up and down the bar you notice we all know each other.”

Debbie said it’s the repeat customers and friends that keep her going.

“I guess everyone wants a sense of being needed and loved, and from the minute I walk in for my shift that’s all I feel the whole time that I’m here. And appreciated.”

To add to that sense of appreciation, the entire bar gathered around Debbie as she was surprised by Carlos Aguirre, general manager for Ken Garff Kia Bell Road as he presented her with a tip for $2,000.

With a shaky laugh and some snarky comments to her friends for being so sneaky, Debbie graciously accepted the gratitude from her community.

Up to Speed