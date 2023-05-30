Server of the Week: Server at First Watch seizes her future in both hands

Life for Melissa Castaneda hasn’t always been easy. Her mother brought her here from Mexico when she was just 7 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — From an uncertain future to an operational manager position at a well-known breakfast place all within a year, this week’s Server of the Week decided food was her future and got to work.

Life for Melissa Castaneda hasn’t always been easy. Her mother brought her here from Mexico when she was just 7 years old. She didn’t speak English and had to assimilate in the American school system immediately.

“Learning the language was especially difficult, especially coming here around the time that I did, which wasn’t, I wouldn’t say the best time,” Castaneda said.

But kids learn fast, and after being held back a year, Castaneda embraced the challenge and focused on her dreams. She not only became a DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipient but excelled in athletics and was honored by the Marine Corps as Athlete of the Year.

“It’s something that I was super thankful for and obviously has helped me through my school, through work, through anything really. I couldn’t be more grateful for something like that. I got the opportunity to just keep moving on with my life, keep moving forward and now I’m here where I’m all," Castaneda said.

Working at First Watch in North Phoenix was the start of what Castaneda said is a career that revolves around food.

“I think food is what I really like honestly. It is what I really enjoy, and it keeps my mind sane,” she said.

Carlos Aguirre, general manager at Ken Garff Kia Bell Road, agrees and hopes that a $2000 tip will help Melissa along in her new journey to live her best life.

Up to Speed