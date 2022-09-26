Server of the week: Fountain Hills server treats customers like family

Carrie LaPenta, a longtime customer, and now friend of Jennifer’s, couldn’t wait to write to us about her when she learned about "Server of the Week."

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. — Are you a fan of that old TV sitcom "Cheers" where everybody knows your name? That’s the vibe that’s been used to describe Jennifer Jones, from the All American Grill in Fountain Hills.

Carrie LaPenta, a longtime customer, and now friend of Jennifer’s, couldn’t wait to write to us about her when she learned about "Server of the Week."

“It’s nice to come in and have ‘hey Carrie, how ya doing? Hey Bob, how ya doin? Hey Jim, I’m gonna get your tea ready.' That’s part of a small town. Being in a community like that and she is a pillar of this community,” said LaPenta.

Making sure her customers feel welcomed isn’t the only thing Jones likes to do. According to longtime customer Linda Kester, Jones also loves baking, and will bring a sweet treat to surprise her regulars on occasions like a birthday.

“She’s a special person, she’s a wonderful server, and she’s also a wonderful person,” said Kester.

But Jones’ tenure at the All American Grill wasn’t always smooth sailing.

Nearly seven years ago, after the death of a close friend and chef, she was ready to walk away from the restaurant industry for good. But thanks to the actions of Linda Kester and her husband, who reached out on that fateful day with a special card and words of wisdom, Jones reconsidered.

Since then, she’s been a part of the All American Grill, and continues to cultivate those relationships.

“Oh we’re a family. Yeah definitely,” said Jones.

