It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October

Cue up the hot chocolate and fireplaces, parts of the High Country fell below the freezing mark.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week.

The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.

The moment was captured at the Flagstaff NWS office early this morning as a digital thermometer hit 31.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

The temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season at the Flagstaff National Weather Service office this morning! #azwx #freezing pic.twitter.com/ZNky4SBAtn — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 5, 2022

While the cool weather is welcomed, the Flagstaff area did recently experience more unusual weather this week. After storms moved through the region, snow was spotted on the top of mountain peaks around Flagstaff.

Last October, the average temperature for Flagstaff was 44.5 degrees, the NWS said. In 2021, the first snowfall of the season occurred on Oct. 12, so the snowfall was another quick peek into what the area will see in the coming months.

Are the cold temperatures and early snowfall an indicator of a cold, white winter this year? We'll have to wait and see.

