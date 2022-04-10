Snowy McSnowface? Here's how you can name three ADOT snowplows

The department's Name-a-Snowplow contest is now open for submissions, with finalists being chosen in late October.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Arizona is a state known for its deserts and extremely hot temperatures. So why does the state have a fleet of snowplows?

While the desert valleys don't see snow, the mountainous high country sees record amounts of snow, with Flagstaff being listed as one of the snowiest cities in the country.

To keep up with the snowfall, the Arizona Department of Transportation has 200 snowplows on standby ready to move out at a moment's notice.

Some of the snowplows need a name.

The department is holding a "Name-a-Snowplow" contest and is accepting clever and creative snowplow names through Oct. 13. Here's how the contest works:

Send ADOT as many names as you like by clicking this link here. You can also include your name and email address for the department to contact you if your name wins.

The department will then review names in late October, where they'll determine 10 to 15 finalists for the public to vote on.

The three names that get the most votes will be "immortalized for eternity" with a decal on the driver's side of the snowplow.

The department offered some examples for creative names of other snowplows, including Emperor Plowpatine, Ctrl Salt Delete and The Big Leplowski.

We’ve got 200 snowplows and need your help giving some of them names!

Details: https://t.co/l0fFFQcOho pic.twitter.com/dnXeWUUNVi — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 4, 2022

"Our hope is that this increased personal connection will lead Arizona drivers to give snowplows plenty of room, respect passing distances and practice safe driving in winter conditions," ADOT Director John Halikowski said.

"We invite kids, adults and everyone in between to send us their creative, fun snowplow names!"

We ❤ Arizona