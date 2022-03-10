Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season

The National Weather Service reported snow, yes snow, on the Flagstaff mountain peaks Monday.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State.

It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries have were reported.

And then, just days after the monsoon season was put to rest, the state was hit by a massive storm that brought heavy rain, strong winds and plenty of dust.

It doesn't end there. Just when you thought Mother Nature was done for the day, the National Weather Service reported snow, yes snow, on the Flagstaff mountain peaks.

As a reward for all the crazy weather, we were treated to a beautiful rainbow to end the day.

SNOW! ❄️ Yes, for those of us in greater Flagstaff, today's spectacle of weather events concluded with this — a glorious view of rainbows and snow-covered peaks. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ADW2jCxhEK — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 4, 2022

Arizona Weather

Arizona has seen its fair share of severe weather. Here is a compilation of videos from various storms across the Grand Canyon state.

