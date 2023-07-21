5 ways to save money on your power bill

Arizona is headed toward another week of temperatures above 110 degrees, which means your A/C is working overtime.

PHOENIX — Arizona is headed toward another week of temperatures above 110 degrees, which means your air conditioning is working overtime.

Here are five ways to try and keep your electricity bill under control during this record heat wave.

Live Hotter: Salt River Project said you should set your thermostat to between 78 and 80 degrees when you're home and a few degrees higher at night. SRP says every degree over 80 will save you 3% on your bill. Change Filters: Clean air filters mean your air conditioner doesn't have to work as hard to push out cold air. Change them often. Use Fans: "Fans cool people, not rooms," is how SRP puts it. Fans use less electricity and can directly cool you off instead of cooling off parts of the house you may not use. Peak Hours: Use less power during the peak demand hours, usually from 4-7 p.m. That means not using major appliances and turning your thermostat up during those times. Financial Assistance: SRP and APS offer financial assistance options for those who qualify.

But, with temperatures skyrocketing, there's no way around having the air conditioner run more than normal. The best you can do is try to limit the damage to your bank account.

