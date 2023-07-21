It only took 5 days for APS to break its new energy record

Thursday's energy usage surpassed a previous APS record set just five days earlier.

PHOENIX — APS broke its energy usage record on Thursday, just five days after it had surpassed the company's previous record.

As Valley residents continue to seek refuge from an unforgiving heat wave, APS is repeatedly seeing its energy usage reach levels never seen before.

Energy consumption reached a peak of 8,193 megawatts on Thursday, a day that saw temperatures reach a high of 119 degrees in Phoenix. APS said one megawatt powers about 160 homes.

The previous record was set on Saturday, July 15, after peak energy consumption reached 8,191 megawatts. Before 2023, the all-time APS record was set on July 30, 2020.

“Arizona summers can be brutal, and APS is here to serve and ready to respond every day whether we’re faced with heat, monsoon storms, wildfires or all of the above," APS President Ted Geisler said in a statement.

APS provides electricity for over 1 million homes and businesses in 11 of Arizona's 15 counties.

High temperatures today were again very hot with daily records set in Phoenix at 119°F and El Centro, CA at 118°F. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/rTcqKuXytN — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 21, 2023

