Authorities investigating possible heat-related death in north Phoenix

An elderly man was found unresponsive inside his mobile home at the Desertscape community in north Phoenix early Tuesday morning.

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating another possible heat-related death in the Valley.

A manager at the mobile home park told 12News that the man's air conditioning unit was undergoing repair and he had been living off a portable A/C unit.

“Seniors don't sweat as well as younger people do. So it's really important that they stay hydrated that they recognize the symptoms of dehydration, and make sure that they drink a lot of (water), seniors don't drink enough water as it is, for various reasons. And a lot of times, they're on medication that can have adverse effects regarding the heat," said Director of AARP Dana Marie Kennedy.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death.

Heat-related deaths in the Valley

According to the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, 18 people have died from apparent heat-related issues as of July 15. An additional 69 cases are under investigation.

Department of Health officials said four of the 18 people were indoors when they died. Data shows 75% of those people had non-functioning air conditioners. The other 25% had units that were not in use.

The first heat-related death was reported on April 11. Thirty-three percent of the heat-related deaths were people 75 or older.





