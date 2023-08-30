Road closures in place north of downtown Phoenix as bomb squad investigates item

Roads are closed in the area of 7th Street and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — Roads are closed in the area of 7th Street and Thomas Road north of downtown Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon as officers investigate a suspicious item, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When officers got to the area, they located the item and called for the Phoenix Police Bomb Squad to investigate.

No other details have been released.

>> This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available

Phoenix Police are investigating an incident in the area of 7th Street and Thomas Road. Road closures are in place from Thomas Road south to Virginia Avenue. pic.twitter.com/1cBwHHH7uS — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) August 30, 2023

