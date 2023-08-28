2 people in custody after police pursuit ends in crash in central Phoenix

Video from Sky12 shows several crashed vehicles near where the crash ended near 20th Street and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Two people are in custody following a pursuit in central Phoenix that ended in a crash, according to authorities.

The pursuit came to an end near 20th Street and Indian School Road.

Glendale police said officers were conducting surveillance on a vehicle involved in a felony offense when the pursuit began.

A marked police vehicle tried to stop the car but it fled from police.

According to police, undercover units began surveilling the vehicle which dropped off a passenger.

Upon leaving that location, the suspect vehicle crashed into an unmarked Glendale patrol unit. The officer was uninjured.

The suspect vehicle then hit another vehicle. The person in that vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Sky12 captured images of several crashed vehicles near where the crash ended.

Both the driver and a passenger were taken into custody by police.

