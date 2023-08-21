1 killed in semi-truck crash on I-40 near Flagstaff

The crash happened between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle near milepost 200, DPS officials said. The eastbound lanes were completely blocked by the truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and a passenger vehicle on Interstate 40 eastbound near the 4th Street overpass in Flagstaff, DPS officials said. The eastbound lanes are blocked in the area.

The crash happened near milepost 200 around 9:10 a.m. and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

The semi-truck can be seen on its side, blocking both eastbound lanes of the highway. There is no estimated reopening time for the roadway, ADOT said.

CLOSED: I-40 EB is closed at milepost 200 in Flagstaff due to a crash involving a semi. There is no estimated reopening time. pic.twitter.com/aTf36t2quY — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 21, 2023

Stay with 12News for more updates.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on our 12News YouTube playlist here.

Watch 12News+ for free

You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

Users can also watch on-demand videos of top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona-specific features and vintage videos from the 12News archives.

Roku: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for "12 News KPNX."