Man dies after being trapped in burning vehicle, Phoenix police say

The crash happened near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road Friday night, police said.

PHOENIX — A fiery crash in west Phoenix Friday night has left a man dead and a woman in the hospital, authorities said.

The Phoenix Police Department identified 35-year-old Rolando Osuna Rubio as the driver who died in the two-vehicle crash.

The second driver, a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was taken to the hospital police said.

According to police, the crash happened just before 9 p.m. near 33rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

Police said officers arrived to find two vehicles in the roadway. One of the vehicles was on fire.

Witnesses told officers a driver, now identified as Rubio, was trapped in the burning vehicle. They said the other driver was able to get out of her vehicle.

The fire department arrived and extinguished the burning vehicle.

Police said Rubio died on the scene.

According to police, "Rubio’s vehicle was heading westbound on Bethany Home Road when the vehicle crossed the center lane and into oncoming traffic. His vehicle collided with a vehicle heading eastbound on Bethany Home Road."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

